Eni, first load of LNG in Piombino

Eni launched yesterday, in the presence of the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the transshipment operations of the first LNG cargo in the new Snam regasification terminal in Piombino, which has one overall treatment capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year, equal to 7% of the Italian requirement. The load, according to a note, was produced in the Damietta liquefaction plant, in Egypt, one of the LNG procurement sites in which Eni has invested with the strategic objective of increasing the integrated liquefied gas portfolio.



Eni has acquired regasification capacity at the Piombino terminal as part of the strategy of diversifying LNG supplies to Italy through the gas of its own international production, leveraging on the consolidated relationships with the producing countries in which Eni operates and on the fast-track development approach of the projects by increasing the volumes of gas available from Algeria, Libya and Italy and increasing the LNG loads from Egypt, Congo, Qatar, Angola , Nigeria, Indonesia and Mozambique.

In doing so, Eni will be able to guarantee gas supplies to its customers through a more diversified portfolio which foresees a growth in contracted LNG to over 18 MTPA by 2026, double compared to 2022, confirming its role as a reliable energy source, in support of security of supply and accompanying the energy transition.

There new regasification capacity will help implement Eni’s plan for the complete replacement of Russian gas by 2024-2025 and to increase the availability of gas for the country with potential benefits in terms of prices and competitiveness of the Italian industrial economic system.

