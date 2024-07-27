Eni, exclusive agreement with Kkr to sell a share of Enilive



Eni has signed a temporary exclusivity agreement with Kkr, global investment firm, aimed at implementing the phase of due diligence and upon completion of the drafting of the documentation for the sale of a shareholding in Enilive of between 20 percent and 25 percent, based on an assessment of the company between 11.5 and 12.5 billions of euros. This is what is communicated Eni in a note, announcing an exclusive agreement with Kkr for the potential sale of a minority stake in Enilive.

For the agreement Mediobanca acted as financial advisor sell side. While Deutsche Bank acted as Financial Advisor to Kkr together with Unicredit.

The parties are determined to negotiate the terms of a potential transaction, the closing of which will depend on reaching agreement on the final documentation. This step represents a new example of the development of the satellite model strategy of Eniaimed at attracting strategic capital from valuable partners on the basis of attractive multiples, financing its growth and confirming the value that the Company is creating in its new businesses. The strong interest shown in this period by primary institutional financial investors could lead to the subsequent sale of a further share of up to 10 percent of Enilive.