The oil companies Emi and Repsol have begun to export naphtha and some additional components for the manufacture of gasoline in Venezuela, a former energy power that today struggles to carry out late maintenance on its deteriorated park of refineries, handcuffed by international sanctions, in the midst of a fuel shortage that remains a headache in many inland towns and cities. The measure advances the rapprochement between these two European companies and the Venezuelan State, in an apparent context of easing sanctions in the energy sector for the Nicolás Maduro regime. Three months ago, the Italian company Eni and the Spanish company Repsol signed agreements with Petróleos de Venezuela to exploit condensates and export natural gas to Europe in the gigantic fields of the Perla field, in the Gulf of Venezuela, in the west of the country.

The shipment of these 260,000 barrels of fuel, some experts believe, could partially contribute to mitigating the problems of gasoline use in the local vehicle fleet, but in no case will it completely solve it. While this is happening, some information gives signs about the reactivation of some contacts between Chavismo and the opposition, with the presence of the United States, exchanging proposals, although without concrete results, on electoral issues, the disqualifications of candidates, political prisoners and international sanctions.

Luis Oliveros, oil economist and professor at the Metropolitan University in Caracas, comments that “Eni and Repsol have been looking for an arrangement at least similar to the one Chevrón has for some time (a limited exploitation license for national crude oil). The United States has been pretty inflexible about that. It is true that there is significant anti-sanctions pressure inside and outside the country, but this flexibility will be limited. It will also be very conditioned by the United States’ own electoral campaign next year.”

During the last few years, the work to assist the Venezuelan State to address the chronic crisis of its refineries and the delay in their maintenance – a task that is now even more complicated due to international sanctions – has been the responsibility of Iran. In recent weeks, Petróleos de Venezuela has had to address new contingencies in its refineries and extra-heavy crude oil upgraders, which have presented breakdowns after repair work.

For years one of the largest producers of oil and fuel derivatives in the world, Venezuela today produces barely 95,000 barrels of fuel per day, the use of which is oriented as a priority to the capital, Caracas. The rest of the territory presents irregular frequencies in the service, with crises that are triggered and resolved temporarily, and intermittently, in each region of the country.

The politicization of its objectives, the overflowing corruption and waste during the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro were progressively undermining the financial muscle of Petróleos de Venezuela – the eternal silver cup of the national public administration -, a company that is now prevented from operating. undertake the necessary maintenance work on wells, pipelines and refineries due to not having sufficient resources, in a country that is denied access to international credit.

After the collapse of 2018, Venezuela has been slowly and laboriously raising its oil production since 2022, at this time close to 800,000 barrels per day, thanks to the “Chevron effect”, and a modest improvement in PDVSA’s own diminished production under the direction of its new president, Luis Tellechea. To return to its old production levels, averaging two and a half million barrels per day, the country would need million-dollar investments in a context in which it is possible to lift international sanctions and reach a political agreement between Chavismo and the opposition.

“Venezuela can supply gas to Europe, but that supply in the midst of the current situation is limited,” says Oliveros. “A lot of investments are needed, none of that will be seen tomorrow, many things are still missing. Of course, this announcement from Eni and Repsol is good news. What happens is that we know what the Venezuelan hell consists of in these years: if the components for gasoline arrive that have been making sanctions impossible, then we will have to face the fragile balance that the national refining park has, which may not be prepared to produce much more than it produces today.”

