Eni signed two cooperation agreements in Rome on the sidelines of the fourth Ecam Council Summit, which was held at the St. Regis hotel in the capital, in collaboration with The European House-Ambrosetti and which was dedicated to food safety and sustainable healthcare.

The first is a collaborative project between Eni, the San Donato Hospital and the Egyptian Ministry of Health. The agreement was signed by Sara Mariani, managing director of the San Donato hospital and Filippo Uberti, Eni’s health manager, in the presence of the Egyptian health minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

The second is a memorandum of understanding between Eni and Gksd Holding (joint venture between Gk Investment Holding, founded and chaired by Kamel Ghribi and the San Donato Group, the first private hospital group in Italy), in the presence of Uganda's premier, Robinah Nabbanja, to strengthen cooperation in the health sector with projects that will take place globally and internationally. The Ecam Council conference underway today in Rome is dedicated to food safety and sustainable healthcare. The event is organized at the St. Regis hotel in collaboration with The European House-Ambrosetti.

During the summit, attention was also paid to cooperation between the European Union and the Gulf countries, with the aim of improving mutual trust and working together on issues such as digital connectivity, climate, renewable energy and regional security. I now return from my visit to Saudi Arabia, whose innovative energy inspired me, said the EU Special Representative for the Persian Gulf, Luigi Di Maio. The EU envoy added that the new strategy for the region is also based on the idea of ​​building on what already exists through a partnership between the EU, the Gulf Cooperation Council and other countries.