D’Alema and Eni’s money to the former partner of the family winery

Continue to hold the new bank “D’Alema case“, relaunched by an investigation by” Domani “on the alleged 35 million euros turn around from Eni at the Blue Power by Francesco Nettis, entrepreneur ed former partner from the wine company of the family of Massimo D’Alema. The investigation started with some judicial acts, wiretapping and interrogations of some people involved. The lawyer also appears Piero Amarathe one who revealed the existence of one Loggia Masonic denominated Hungary. Bitter in an interrogation, following his arrest, he speaks of a encounter had own with D’Alema regarding a dispute to be resolved between Eni And Blue Power.

“I was approached in 2017 – he says Bitter and brings it back on Tomorrow – from a Roman lobbyist whom I already knew and did not think could have relationships of great importance, such Alessandro Casali. It was he who referred me arbitration between Eni and Blue Power for a dispute. He asked me to meet D’Alema who was interested in the deal. I informed Grenade (Claudio, Eni’s head of institutional affairs and right-hand man of the CEO Descalzi ed), who gave me the green light. I saw D’Alema at the italianieuropei foundation and gave me the following speech. She told me that to him the Eni issue it didn’t matter directly and that in the national interest it was appropriate to comply with the request of Nettis. Give him 20/30% of what is requested, around 130 million. The conversation had gods surreal tones“. The former premier D’Alema denies everything: “I have not never had intercourse with the lawyer Bitter“.

