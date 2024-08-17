Enhancing the participation of national competencies in the industrial sector

The industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP reached AED 197 billion in 2023, and UAE industrial exports to global markets achieved a growth of 17% since the launch of the “300 Billion” project, reaching an estimated AED 187 billion.

The UAE continues to launch practical programmes and initiatives to ensure sustainable advancement and excellence in the industrial sector, by providing an ideal industrial business environment that supports the growth and attractiveness of companies and investors, while enhancing the national content of this sector, and accelerating the pace of technological transformation that supports efficiency and competitiveness.

The projects and programs that the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is working on are diverse, including the “Fourth Industrial Revolution Program,” the “National Technology Transformation Program,” the “Manufacturers Program,” the “National Added Value Program,” and other vital programs.

The “Manufacturers” program, launched by the Ministry in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), and ADNOC, is of particular importance, as it seeks to qualify Emirati cadres and hone their skills by launching a set of specialized training programs, and providing job opportunities for them in the industrial and advanced technology sector, which also allows factories to meet their job needs. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed during his meeting with a number of Emirati cadres and representatives of industrial companies participating in the “Manufacturers” program that “strengthening the industrial sector with qualified, qualitative national competencies is one of our top priorities… and that the industrial sector is a basic tributary to the national economic system of the country.”

The programme has so far succeeded in providing more than 1,400 jobs for Emiratis by the middle of this year, with the launch of a number of specialised training programmes in vital manufacturing fields including oil and gas, security and safety, food and beverage, in addition to the iron and paper industry. The programme aims to reach 2,000 jobs by the end of 2024.

The objectives that the “Manufacturers” programme seeks to achieve include, in addition to qualifying and training national cadres and enabling them to find employment, enhancing the growth of the UAE industrial sector, and creating qualitative and specialized job opportunities in the advanced industry and technology sector.

The programme organised a number of job fairs that included dozens of industrial, technological and service companies, with the aim of enabling Emirati talent to work in the private sector, and providing work and training. The “Manufacturers” job fair, which was held last April, aimed to provide 800 job opportunities for Emiratis in more than 80 industrial and service companies, in addition to training opportunities coupled with employment in the most prominent training centres in the country.

It is worth noting here that the number of Emiratis working in the private industrial sector has tripled during 2023 compared to 2021, through the “Nafis”, “National Content”, “Make in the Emirates” and “Manufacturers” initiatives.

There are still many job opportunities that citizens can occupy in the private sector, amounting to about half a million opportunities.

The successes of these programs and initiatives are not isolated from other initiatives that the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is working to achieve, most notably the “Transformation 4.0” initiative, which aims to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in the industrial sector, by developing an accelerated path to support 100 manufacturing companies in the path of technological transformation. In addition to a number of initiatives and proactive steps aimed at simplifying, accelerating, facilitating and making government procedures more efficient.

The continuous progress achieved by the UAE in enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector and strengthening the role of national cadres in it is a reflection of the government’s strategies and efforts to develop this sector and enhance its competitiveness.

Statistics show the great development witnessed by the UAE industrial sector. According to statistics issued in January 2024, about 30% of the target of the “300 Billion” project, which was launched in 2021 to develop and stimulate the UAE industrial sector, has been achieved, so that the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP will reach an estimated 197 billion dirhams in 2023. UAE industrial exports to world markets have also achieved a growth of 17% since the launch of the “300 Billion” project, reaching an estimated 187 billion dirhams.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.