The Office of Pride of the Nation launched yesterday an initiative to provide new and expanded health insurance services to frontline heroes with limited income in the UAE and their families, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the concern of His Highness With the support of frontline champions.

The new program, which is an additional upgrade to the benefits enjoyed by the beneficiaries, was developed within the insurance programs currently participating in it, in partnership between the Office of Fakhr Al Watan and the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), and with financing «Pride of the Nation».

The initiative includes the benefit of 10 thousand workers in the first line of defense who are registered in the database of Fakhr Al Watan, with limited income, provided that their benefit from the benefits of extended insurance includes benefits similar to those available in the “Your Health” program, which is allocated to Abu Dhabi government employees who are residents. Starting from the first of next February.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pride of the Nation Office, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is always keen to continue supporting our heroes in the first line of defense, health and psychological,” stressing that this falls within the responsibilities of the state and its obligations towards these men And the brave women who have taken care of us and protected the health and safety of the people of the Emirates throughout this pandemic, and we owe them and their families appreciation and support. Frontline workers have priority access to the best medical care.

The development of the program by Fakhr El Watan Office comes in direct response to the results of a survey that was conducted upon the establishment of the office for more than 8000 frontline workers, from all licensed medical facilities at the federal and local levels, in addition to the authorities responsible for sterilization and protection operations.

The results of the survey revealed two of the main issues identified by the first line of defense champions, as they are the challenges they face, namely protecting their public health while performing their duties in the face of the pandemic, in addition to the overall cost of living.

Daman will manage and implement the initiative, in cooperation with Fakhr Al Watan and the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life. The company has extensive experience in designing and managing similar government-financed insurance programs.

Daman will work directly with the departments of medical institutions to register workers in the first line of defense who are eligible to benefit from the initiative, in accordance with the criteria set by the Office of Fakher Al Watan, in addition to its role in coordinating pre-approvals and settling financial claims related to them with the health facilities responsible for submitting Health services and treatment.

Counseling and medication

The new upgrade program provides coverage for deduction and co-insurance fees, according to the terms of the beneficiaries’ current health insurance plans, such as: counseling services and medicines, in addition to the subscribers obtaining additional coverage of up to 3000 dirhams, if they exceed the maximum limit, which is determined within their annual insurance coverage plan .

10 thousand workers in the first line of defense, registered with the office, benefit from the initiative.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

