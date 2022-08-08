Dubai (Union)-

The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources held the seventh virtual session of the Human Resources Club during 2022 under the title “Enhancing the employee’s experience”, followed by nearly 300 members of the club’s affiliates from inside and outside the country. Todd Brody, Vice President of Talent at Work, stressed the importance of enhancing the professional and personal experience of employees, and engaging them more in the work environment, which will reflect positively on their levels of happiness and productivity, and thus increase the productivity of institutions and enhance levels of customer satisfaction.. He pointed out that global institutions have become more aware. The importance of enhancing employee experiences.

Brody stressed the need to involve employees in making crucial and strategic decisions for the institution, which will give them confidence and generate a feeling that they are an integral part of the fabric of this institution, and that their opinions are important and their experiences are appreciated by the institution’s leadership and interest, which will enhance their levels of institutional loyalty and raise their productivity significantly. .

It is noteworthy that the Human Resources Club, which was launched by the authority in 2010, is an important intellectual and knowledge communication window that gathers under its umbrella thousands of interested and specialists in topics of presentation and discussion, whether in human resources issues and support services or general and emerging issues. The club is an interactive platform that brings together those interested and specialists in human resources, experts and owners of distinguished experiences under one roof, to exchange ideas, experiences and solutions that would enhance the roles entrusted to human resources departments, institutional services and others in various sectors in the country.