“Globalization on the one hand and the tropicalization of our climate on the other can no longer make us feel safe from infections that risk becoming endemic here too, given that the mosquitoes by which they are transmitted wander around our homes even in winter“. As Gianni Rezzaextraordinary professor of Hygiene at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, former general director of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, explains in an interview with 'La Stampa' why Italy risks becoming a good habitat for so-called neglected diseases. About twenty pathologies, including the Dengueconsidered so far a distant enemy.

“They are called that”, neglected diseases, “not because they are rare – specifies Rezza – given that they affect one billion and 700 million people in the world and weigh in terms of deaths and infections like the three 'big killers' put together”, that is “tuberculosis, HIV and malaria. But since they are widespread in poor countries, which do not have resources to purchase drugs and vaccines, they end up being neglected even by research. However, as Dengue and Chikungunya have already demonstrated”, today we can no longer feel safe not even in our latitudes. On the research front, therefore, “more needs to be done – underlines the epidemiologist – because if we at least have a vaccine for Dengue and for Chikungunya it is in the approval phase, for many of the twenty or so neglected diseases there is little or nothing”.

Who risks more and when

The anti-Dengue campaign has begun at the Spallanzani Institute in Rome and in vaccination centers specializing in tropical diseases, but who should protect themselves? “The vaccine is not for everyone – Rezza points out – but for those who have to travel to areas where the disease is endemic, such as Brazil, Argentina, India and South East Asia. It is also recommended for those who have already had a Dengue infection , because getting reinfected significantly increases the risk of serious illness and death.” In addition to proposing vaccination, “the Ministry of Health has rightly sent a circular asking the Maritime and Air Health Offices to raise the level of surveillance and disinfect planes and goods coming from countries where the virus is circulating. But with the arrival of the heat and the increased circulation of the tiger mosquito which transmits the virus – warns the expert – it will also be necessary to increase vigilance to promptly identify cases and disinfest the green areas surrounding the outbreaks. Hoping that Aedes aegypti, which is much more efficient in transmitting the Dengue virus, which between 1927 and 1928 shocked Athens with a large epidemic between 1927 and 1928, does not land in us too, as already happened in Cyprus”.

The vaccine

Regarding the Qdenga vaccine, Rezza points out, “the overall effectiveness against the two most widespread Dengue serotypes globally is 80% 12 months after the second dose”, while “against hospitalizations it is 90% at 18 months. Long-term results, at 4 and a half years, demonstrated an overall vaccine efficacy of 61.2% in preventing disease and 84.1% in preventing hospitalization.”

“It is an attenuated live virus vaccine, so as to stimulate an immune response without being able to cause disease”, and “it must be administered by a doctor or nurse with a subcutaneous injection in the upper arm. The vaccination cycle consists of two doses, the second must be administered 3 months after the first.”