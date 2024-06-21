Revenue growth was 50% in the 22/23 season compared to the 21/22 season

The 2022/23 Barclays Women’s Super League season has brought growth to women’s football, with a 50% increase in club revenue to reach £40 million (approximately US$50.8 million), according to analysis by Deloitte released this Wednesday (June 19, 2024). The value was record.

The growth highlights increased interest in women’s sport, marking a significant jump from the £20 million ($25.4 million) recorded in the 2021/22 season. Commercial revenue, representing 35% of the total, reached 17 million pounds ($21.6 million), with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur leading, and Manchester United ahead with 5.2 million pounds ($6.6 million). Broadcast revenues totaled 7.2 million pounds ($9.1 million), equivalent to 15% of the total.

Despite revenue growth, pre-tax losses rose to £21 million ($26.7 million). However, attendance grew significantly, with an average of 5,616 spectators per game, an increase of almost 200% compared to the previous season. The WSL and Women’s Championship surpassed one million cumulative viewers in the 2023/24 season, a historic milestone for the sport.

This growth occurs in a context of greater visibility and interest in women’s football, driven by England’s success at UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. Still, Deloitte points to a disparity in the league, with the four main clubs generating 66% of total revenue .