Angry foals – without a “basketball breel” – against effective Werderaner at the start of the game day. According to the statistics, one thing is clear: Gladbach has been unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games against Werder. The man of the hour, Lars Stindl, netted against green and white seven times.

Tip: 3: 1

Will captain Marco Reus take a penalty for BVB? Maybe he should, despite the meager rate recently. Because in the last three Bundesliga games against Bayer 04 Reus was always there.

Tip: 2: 2

The odds of the creative minds speak against this: Cunha was there in the last duel against TSG to make it 3-0. Kramaric is still unbeaten against Hertha and scored five times in eight direct duels. He got all hits in the four games in the Berlin Olympic Stadium!

Tip: Kramaric ensures the TSG exemption in his favorite stadium – 1: 2

Tip: Svensson doesn’t help either. VfL is simply too strong against the lower teams and also wins in Mainz – 1: 3

Tip: Schalke grabbed the second success of the season against toothless billy goats – 1-0! Finally, Matthew Hoppe will do Lewandowski in 2021 (both four goals).

The Iron have not yet lost a duel with a team from the upper half of the table (two wins, five draws). But once is always the first time …

Tip: Leipzig snatches the home win, albeit very close – 2: 1

Tip: Lewy shoots the Fuggerstadters, the master remains without conceding a goal – 0: 3!

After all, Christian Streich doesn’t have to worry if he stands on the sidelines. David isn’t there anymore …

Tip: 1: 2

Tip: 0: 2