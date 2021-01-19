English week to round off the first half of the season: The Bundesliga is half time and has some groundbreaking duels to offer on matchday 17. In Leverkusen the direction of two top teams can be seen, in Berlin and at Schalke it gets hot in the table cellar. Our tips and forecasts for week 17:
Tuesday, 6.30 p.m .:
The foals want to use the “anger of Stuttgart” and get the next victory against Werder. Green-white comes to Borussia-Park as a “result machine”: not nice in the end, but at least effective.
Angry foals – without a “basketball breel” – against effective Werderaner at the start of the game day. According to the statistics, one thing is clear: Gladbach has been unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games against Werder. The man of the hour, Lars Stindl, netted against green and white seven times.
Tip: 3: 1
Tuesday, 8.30 p.m .:
In the evening it will be really exciting in Leverkusen. The Werkself simply cannot win in the league in 2021. BVB only against top opponents. Accordingly, black and yellow should get three points again on the Rhine.
Will captain Marco Reus take a penalty for BVB? Maybe he should, despite the meager rate recently. Because in the last three Bundesliga games against Bayer 04 Reus was always there.
Tip: 2: 2
A game cannot look much more bleak in advance. The old lady walks with a stick, the TSG even more. Both teams separated goalless at the weekend. Could threaten us again!
The odds of the creative minds speak against this: Cunha was there in the last duel against TSG to make it 3-0. Kramaric is still unbeaten against Hertha and scored five times in eight direct duels. He got all hits in the four games in the Berlin Olympic Stadium!
Tip: Kramaric ensures the TSG exemption in his favorite stadium – 1: 2
Bad cards for the zero fives? Mainz has been waiting for a victory against the wolves for nine (!) Duels. Lastly, it put three bankruptcies in a row. Maybe the popular Bo can change something about this lousy statistic?
Tip: Svensson doesn’t help either. VfL is simply too strong against the lower teams and also wins in Mainz – 1: 3
Wednesday, 6.30 p.m .:
Delicacies for the Wednesday start: Schalke against Cologne. Or the Clasico relegation battle. Also called ‘El Kackico’ under bad tongues. Well, it won’t be that crap. An upward trend can be seen at Schalke. Especially since Royal Blue has only been waiting for a win for a game. When was that last?
Tip: Schalke grabbed the second success of the season against toothless billy goats – 1-0! Finally, Matthew Hoppe will do Lewandowski in 2021 (both four goals).
Wednesday, 8.30 p.m .:
How strong is Union Berlin this season? Answer: correct!
The Iron have not yet lost a duel with a team from the upper half of the table (two wins, five draws). But once is always the first time …
Tip: Leipzig snatches the home win, albeit very close – 2: 1
Bavarian Swabians against Ur-Bavaria. The “real Bayern” come with a certain Robert Lewandowski. He has already scored 21 goals this season and scored 19 times in the last 15 games against FCA! Ouch, Heiko!
Tip: Lewy shoots the Fuggerstadters, the master remains without conceding a goal – 0: 3!
Frankfurt has replaced Freiburg as the strongest team in the league. Jovic is back like he’s never been away. And buddy Kostic is celebrating his 200th Bundesliga game. Everything paved for an away win, right?
After all, Christian Streich doesn’t have to worry if he stands on the sidelines. David isn’t there anymore …
Tip: 1: 2
The climber duel on the Alm is pretty unequal. On the one hand, Arminia, which does a remarkable job with just ten goals this season (1.4 points per goal). On the other hand there are the ‘Junge Wilde 2.0’, who are particularly strong on the road. VfB will therefore also decide the game, at the latest in the final quarter of an hour.
Tip: 0: 2
