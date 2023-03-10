“In the first half we could have taken the lead right away. But it’s never easy, they are closed. Today we were a little cynical. But still we enjoy this advantage. In Turkey we should be different in front of the goalkeeper.”

On sill errors: “We were a bit superficial in the first few occasions. Then if you kick with Barak’s fury you score. The bench is good, from which we still find the goal. It’s never easy in Europe. About Biraghi I didn’t understand the admonition, and this thing makes me angry. Surely Biraghi was not wasting time. In the opening 15 minutes, if you score a lot, it’s an away advantage. At home they have different qualities compared to today. In defense we didn’t give them anything, we were careful. Let’s hold on to one to zero“