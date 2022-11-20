The Brazilian team has the 2nd highest market value in the World Cup; together, Tite’s men are valued at BRL 6.3 billion

The English team formed the most expensive team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team’s market value is € 1.26 billion (R$ 6.7 billion at current exchange rates), according to the website Transfermarktspecialized in the sector.

Added together, the 822 players who will participate in the World Cup are valued at €12.43 billion (R$69.2 billion in today’s exchange rate). The value is greater than the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 77 countries, according to data from the world Bank🇧🇷

The Brazilian team is the 2nd most valuable in the World Cup. The team led by coach Tite is valued at €1.14 billion (R$6.3 billion).

The host country Qatar has the cheapest team in the World Cup. The team’s market value is €14.9 million (R$83 million).

O Power360 raised the market values ​​of 822 players who will play in the World Cup from the German site Transfermarkt🇧🇷

The survey disregarded the market value of players who were called up for the World Cup, but were cut due to injury. Here is the cut list:

Sadio Mané (Senegal) valued at €60 million (R$334 million);

Joaquín Correa (Argentina) is worth €20 million (R$111 million);

Nicolás González (Argentina) costs €23 million (R$128 million);

Presnel Kimpembe (France) estimated at €40 million (R$223 million);

Christopher Nkunku (France), €80 million (R$446 million);

Karim Benzema (France), €35 million (R$194.9 million).

There are players without market value information on Transfermarkt. For this reason, they were also not included in the survey. Are they:

Jhegson Gruezo (Ecuador);

Sultan Al-Ghanam (Saudi Arabia).

Szymon Zalewski (Poland);

Carlos Martinez (Costa Rica).

MBAPPÉ IS THE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

The French player is the most expensive player on the squad for the World Cup. Kylian Mbappé, 23 years old, plays as a striker for Paris Saint-Germain (France). He is valued at €160 million (R$891 million at current quotations).

In 2nd is the Brazilian Vinicius Jr., 22 years old. The player costs €120 million ($668 million at current prices). He is a forward for Spanish club Real Madrid.

England has 4 of the 10 most valuable players in the World Cup. Phil Foden (R$613 million), Jude Bellinham (R$557 million), Bukayo Saka (R$501 million) and Harry Kane (R$501 million) are the most expensive on the team.

The 10 most expensive players together cost €1.06 billion (R$5.9 billion at current prices). The value is equivalent to 8.51% of the total estimated cost of the 32 teams participating in the World Cup.

BRAZILIANS CALLED

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, announced the 26 players called up on November 7. This year, 3 more names are allowed than in previous years.

Read who are the players selected by Tite:

GOALKEEPERS

Allison (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palmeiras)

BACKERS

Bremer (Juventus)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

RIGHT SIDES

Daniel Alves (Pumas Unam)

Danilo (Juventus)

LEFT SIDES

Alex Telles (Seville)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

SOCKS

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

ATTACKERS

Anthony (Manchester United)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Peter (Flemish)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

CUP TABLE

This report was produced by journalism intern Júlia Mano under the supervision of assistant editor Lorenzo Santiago.