BY iñigo gurruchaga

At B.’s College, London, the students ‘Year 7’ (who start secondary education at age 11) and ‘Year 11’ (who, at 16, prepare during the course for the General Secondary Certificate exams) they will return to their facilities on Friday. The staggered resumption of the course is common in schools and colleges in England and theirs opened its doors this Tuesday only to teachers, who will spend three days training for the special conditions of this course.

The facilities have been altered to adapt them to the guidance of the Ministry of Education. Stairs and hallways have been marked for groups to move in only one direction. The desks in the classrooms have been arranged so that the students are aligned facing forward, where an exclusive space for the teacher has been marked, which includes his table and the area in front of the blackboard. Services have been reserved for different age groups.

With the abolition of all clubs – from the ‘breakfast’ club, made up of children who went to school before the opening for breakfast, to the boys who want to improve their knowledge of computers at the end of the school day, going through all the sports clubs – B. says the structure of education is going to look more like that of the Victorian era, in the 19th century.

The seats in the teachers’ lounge have also been removed, but the microwave and kettle have been left behind for making tea. B. believes that teachers fearful of contagion have influenced the management to decide that the students and not the teachers move in this school. The Ministry guide does not dictate an order and here it has been chosen that the former move between classrooms while their teachers remain in their space.

B. believes that it will not be possible to strictly comply with this distancing from the teachers. “Chatting with other adults is a human need,” she says. She has four hours of class straight, including morning recess, three days a week. You will need to at least go to the toilet, establish contact with another teacher to supervise in the meantime her students when they are on the playground, also segregated by age.

Final mix



The teaching staff does not yet have the matrix of schedules. It is a logical maze to fit class time with rest time, in a school with six classrooms for each school year (from 7 to 11) and that must organize the movements for mid-morning recess with a 15-minute interval between classrooms. each age group. B. already knows that he will give his English grammar and literature classes to his Year 9 students on Wednesdays at 9:30, stopping fifteen minutes later, and returning after another fifteen minutes of rest for a 45-minute class.

The organization of the meal was not explained on the first day of activity. Believe B. that students who have the right to be fed free at school, due to the economic circumstances of their parents, and those who pay to eat will receive a bag with a sandwich, fruit, … brought by a supplier company, because the dining room and the kitchen are closed.

The balance of the first day for B. is that the government guide is generic and each school adjusts to its circumstances. It is written with unnecessary bombast. Among the ‘essential measures’, schools are to promote ‘robust hand and respiratory hygiene’. After wondering what robust respiratory hygiene will be, the teachers discovered that they have to recommend that students, if they sneeze, cover their mouth with a tissue and then throw it in the trash.

B. is pessimistic about the evolution of the school in the coming weeks. To avoid mixing students of different ages, ‘detentions’ for misconduct, such as being late, have also been lifted. Detentions are served after school hours: half an hour reviewing or reading a book. Lack of consequences when infractions are committed will cause problems, according to B.

The other aspect of your pessimism is the end of the day. The teachers will have to escort their groups to the door – the government guide describes them as “bubbles” of ages – but who can stop them from mixing immediately afterwards. Local buses, one in two, are marked at peak times as dedicated for students. In recent months, carry a maximum of 13 or 20 adult passengers, depending on whether they are on one or two floors.