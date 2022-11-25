After the 6-2 in the debut, the English team drew 1-1 with the US team; Brazilians remain as the favorites

One of the main favorites for the title, especially after the 6-2 in the opening game against Iran, the England team entered the field this Friday (25.Nov.2022) to end another day of World Cup matches. World 2022 against the Americans. However, the 0-0 tie at the end of the duel made this favoritism decrease in bookmakers.

The result, in addition to reducing the chances of the English, also left Group B of the world wide open. Earlier, in a duel that opened the day’s schedule, the Iranians recovered from the rout suffered by the English team, beat the Wales team by 2-0 and added their first points.

Now, the English appear at the top of the group, with 4 points, followed by the Iranians, with 3. The North Americans have 2 points, while the Welsh are in the last position, with only 1 point added. In the last round, the England team faces the Wales team and the Iranians play a direct duel for a place in the round of 16 against the US team.

In addition to the Group B games, the 4 teams from Group A also entered the field in this 6th (25.Nov). Host, the selection of Qatar was defeated again, this time by 3 to 1 by the Senegalese, it was the 1st selection eliminated from the world cup. It is only the second time in history that the host country has failed to advance to the knockout stage. Previously, only South Africans in 2010.

In the other duel of the group, Dutch and Ecuadorians were tied by 1 to 1 and will define who will be the leader of the group in the last round. At the moment, the two teams share the leadership with 4 points, followed by the Senegal team with 3. The Qatari have no points and occupy the last position.

BETS

The stumble of the English team moved the sports betting scene and reduced its prospects of winning the world cup. Now, the payout for every real bet on the English is multiplied by 8.9.

The result also interfered with the chances of the teams of France and Spain, which had a slight increase in expectations to be champions.

The Brazilian team, which beat the Serbs 2-0 in its debut, remains at the top of this ranking, being pointed out by all bookmakers as the big favorites for the title. At the moment, each real invested is multiplied by 3.5.

In the sports betting market online, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the companies’ algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. With that, the probability that the event happens (the calls odds) fluctuates over the course of matches. The lower the odd, the greater the chance of the result coming true.

O Power360 daily compiles the most quoted selections to win the World Cup in 5 betting sites: SportingBet🇧🇷 betanus🇧🇷 Bet365🇧🇷 Betfair and betway🇧🇷

HISTORIC

The Brazilian men’s soccer team collects 5 World Cup titles. Currently, it is the only five-time champion country in the tournament.

1st championship (1958) – Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrinha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final;

Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrinha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final; Bichampionship (1962) – In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3×1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo;

In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3×1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo; Third championship (1970) – Music became known “Forward, Brazil”an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time;

Music became known “Forward, Brazil”an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time; Fourth championship (1994) – after 24 years without a win, he beat Italy 3-2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title;

– after 24 years without a win, he beat Italy 3-2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title; Five-time championship (2002) – in the final against Germany, the Brazilian team won the match 2-0, with two goals by Ronaldo.

CUP TABLE

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).