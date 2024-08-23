Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona faces major challenges in controlling the salary “ceiling” of its players, which necessitates the sale of a number of players, in order to replace them with others.

The Catalan club urgently needs to sign at least two players, one in the attacking line and the other in the heart of the defense. To achieve this, it must first get rid of some of its players, in order to achieve balance in the salary “ceiling.”

Sport newspaper revealed that among the players who are no longer wanted by the technical staff led by German Hansi Flick is Ansu Fati, this is with regard to the offensive side, as for the central defenders, two names are being strongly mentioned, the first is the Danish Christensen, and the Spaniard Eric Garcia, and the club seeks to get rid of one of them before the transfer market closes at the end of this month.

The newspaper said: The final decision regarding the central defender who is scheduled to leave depends on the offers that Barcelona receives, the potential economic feasibility, and the revenues and returns that result from the sale process.

The newspaper indicated that Christensen is considered a more valuable trump card than Garcia in the transfer market, and it seems that the Catalan club is ready to sell him for 25 million euros (21 million pounds sterling).

Once Manchester United and Tottenham learned of this number, both of them expressed their keen interest and readiness to obtain the services of the Danish star, the former Manchester City player, as he was indeed available.

It seems that the “Red Devils” and “Spurs” are on their way to entering into a conflict and “bidding” to sign the player who is good at more than one position in defense and midfield.

The newspaper said that Christensen’s agent – who is also the agent of German Ilkay Gundogan – is well aware of the market mechanisms in the English Premier League, and has previously received offers from several English clubs regarding his player, noting that Christensen was linked with a move to Newcastle United, but the restrictions of “financial fair play” for the “Maghabis” prevented that, and limited his ability to submit a serious offer.