More and more applicants have to submit an English CV. Sometimes it is not enough to simply translate the German. Special formalities apply. A German habit can even lead to exclusion from the procedure.

I.Human resources departments increasingly want to see a resume in English. And not only when applicants are interested in a position abroad. Unfortunately, it is often not enough to simply translate your own résumé: The required structure and the desired content also differ.

The form of the résumé also depends on the country in question. In the USA the so-called resume (or résumé) is the preferred form, in Great Britain the curriculum vitae (CV), says application coach Sven Emmrich, founder of the career heroes portal.

If companies in Germany want an application in English, you should first find out which of the two forms is required – or whether only a German curriculum vitae in English is meant. This is often already stated in the job advertisement – otherwise a phone call will help.

The main difference between the resume and the German résumé is that it is scarce, says Lene Setzer, head of career advice at the CV-Coach portal. “The most important activities are described in a condensed manner.” Only the most important professional stations belong in the document, if possible summarized on one page.

In contrast to the German résumé, there are no gaps here. The “resume” also contains a so-called objective, in which it is stated again in two or three sentences what exactly one is aiming for in the company.

The curriculum vitae, on the other hand, corresponds more to the German standard and can even be a little longer than two pages. “Each station is shown in reverse chronological order,” says application coach Emmrich. Academic publications are also mentioned, which is why the CV is also widespread in the academic environment in the USA. The CV also contains a little more running text than the bullet-point German CV.

English CV: Photo not asked

References are an important feature of English-language CVs. Contact details of two to three people are given, from whom information about the candidate can be obtained. “These could be former employers or professors, for example,” says Emmrich. These people should of course be kind to you, as they would often actually be called. Job references, on the other hand, are rather uncommon in English-speaking countries.

Another difference is the application photo: “While this is absolutely common in Germany, it is not welcome in English-speaking countries,” says Lene Setzer from CV-Coach. The reason is that discrimination should be avoided.

In the USA in particular, an application with a photo can even be rejected outright. The companies fear that they will be sued if they suspect discrimination on the basis of appearance or gender.

In Canada, sending a photo is prohibited by law. The fear of discrimination is also evident elsewhere: in English-language résumés, date of birth, gender and nationality are often omitted. In the US, some companies play it safe and ask for a résumé without any personal data: they send applicants a form that is filled out anonymously.

Last but not least, you should of course also use the English language perfectly – and take into account the respective linguistic characteristics of British or American English. And grades should also be “translated” into the respective system: British and Americans cannot do anything with the German grading system from one to six.

