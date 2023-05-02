













What exactly do we mean? Well, high-profile video games are becoming more expensive to create. Over the years the costs continue to increase and the information comes from the companies themselves.

According to reports from major publishers, AAA franchise video games can cost more than a billion dollars to produce.

The titles that are already approved, and that could come out in 2024 or 2025 receive budgets of $200 million or more.

The CMA sets an example call of duty, whose development exceeded $300 million. The next Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6will require at least $250 million dollars or more.

To the aforementioned, we must add the marketing and promotion costs; Taking that as a base, it can easily exceed one billion dollars.

But the CMA points that a large study reported that developing a major franchise costs $660 million, and marketing alone about $550 million.

These figures reflect a tremendous increase from five years ago, when budgets were at their smallest.

How short were they? Well, in those days, AAA video games required between $50 and $150 million dollars to develop.

As it was expected call of duty appears more or less frequently in his report, since this is about the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

And he points out, according to information from the IDG group, the costs of its development are also increasing. Even statements from Activision itself appear.

The company notes ‘we have to make so much content for Call of Duty that we can’t even rely on a major studio anymore’.

To the above, Activision adds ‘we now need almost 1.5 major studies for each annual CoD’.

This publisher and developer notes ‘That kind of ‘bandwidth’ pressure is forcing us to use more and more outsourcers. I don’t see that changing anytime soon’. Costs will continue to rise.

