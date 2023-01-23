The sales of The Last of Us Part 1 they scored a +238% inside the English ranking last week, bringing it to twentieth position: a result clearly due to the great success of the TV series produced by HBO with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

As anticipated yesterday, Fire Emblem Engage is first, and although the numbers of this episode are down 31% compared to those of Three Houses, it is in any case the second best throw ever for the Nintendo franchise in the UK.

Fire Emblem Engage fifa 23 God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (Switch) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Scarlet

fifa 23 therefore gives up the lead (in this case the drop in sales was 21%) and God of War Ragnarok drops to third position (-26%), while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintains fourth place (+3%) and the top five is completed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (-29%).

Returning to The Last of Us, the remaster for PS4 has also undergone a boost: +322% and thirty-second position in the standings. Who knows if the official reveal of the multiplayer experience based on the series will arrive before the end of the show’s airing.