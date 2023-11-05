In the most difficult circumstances of his life, after the kidnapping of his parents just a week ago, Luis Diaz He saved a draw for Liverpool against Luton Town (1-1) and celebrated it with the message “Freedom for Dad.”

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz: see the great goal he scored and with dedication to his kidnapped father)

The Colombian avoided the disaster for his team against Luton, one of the relegation candidates, and in the 96th minute, with a header, he scored one of the most special goals of his career and dedicated it to his father, who is still captive by the Colombian guerrilla.

After not being included in the squad for the last two games, against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, Díaz decided to return to training this week and asked Jürgen Klopp to be part of the team that faced Luton this Sunday. He started on the bench and from there he saw how Luton came close to the big surprise of the eleven league games that have passed.

Until the 96th minute, when Luis Díaz, who had come off four minutes after Luton’s goal, headed in a delivery from Kostas Tsimikas and made it 1-1. The Colombian took off his shirt and showed the message “Freedom for Dad”, asking for the release of his father.

Reactions in England

In England the reactions to the goal and Lucho’s request were immediate. The main English media echoed the Colombian’s message, after scoring his goal.

“Emotional message from Luis Díaz with the shirt for the kidnapped father after Liverpool’s goal against Luton,” the media says in one of its headlines. Liverpool Echo.



“Yes, there will be better goals scored this season. There will be bigger goals. And there will probably be even more dramatic goals… None, however, will be imbued with the raw, raw emotion that greeted Luis Díaz’s stoppage-time equalizer for Liverpool here at Kenilworth Road,” he says in one of his texts.

For its part, Guardian He also highlighted what the Colombian did. “But in the week that his father was kidnapped in Colombia, it had to be Díaz who came to Liverpool’s rescue and revealed a T-shirt with the message “Freedom for Dad” in celebration.”

“His presence in the matchday squad was a welcome boost for Jürgen Klopp, who left it open to the Colombian international whether or not he felt well enough to take part after a week anxiously awaiting news. A statement from his father’s kidnappers, the Army of National Liberation (ELN), in the early hours of Sunday morning confirmed that he would be released “as soon as possible.”

In his view, sky sports he commented in his chronicle of the match. “Returning to the Liverpool team for the first time since his father was kidnapped in Colombia, Díaz came off the bench to head in Harvey Elliott’s cross later on, before revealing a ‘Free Dad’ message underneath his shirt. winger’s father is still missing”.

He Daily Mail expressed on his website. “Luis Diaz wins a point for Liverpool in injury time after making an emotional return despite his father still being held by kidnappers in Colombia…denying Luton a famous victory after Tahith Chong’s goal “.

“But to see something turn out so well for Diaz after the untold trauma he’s endured over the past eight days was truly brilliant. Desperately trivial in the context of his father’s kidnapping in Columbia, but desperately enjoyable for the same reason.”

SPORTS WITH EFE

More sports news