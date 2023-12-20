Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The international press was interested in Manchester City’s qualification to the final of the “Club World Cup”, and the English newspapers came first, of course, as “Star Sport” wrote on its cover that Pep Guardiola has his eye on “global domination”, after his team succeeded in easily overcoming Japan’s Urawa in the semi-finals. The World Cup, and confirmed that the Spanish “philosopher” seeks to continue writing history with the “Plomon Brigade”, as he wants to make “City” the first English team to win the “Big Five” in history!

“The Times” described City’s victory over the Asian champions as a “picnic,” after beating them very easily to reach the World Cup final, and “Mirror” headlined its cover by saying that “The Blues” is preparing to “rule the world” after its absolute control over English football in The past years, as well as imposing his word on European football with the title of “Champion League” and the Continental Super League.

Pictures of City players' goal celebrations topped the cover of the Express newspaper, which said that the English and European champions beat the Asian champions with “three” to achieve a “comfortable victory” that put them in the final, despite the absence of big stars such as Haaland, De Bruyne and Doku, who were confirmed by international reports, especially via… The Spanish “Marca” and “Mirror” said that they would miss the final match, and quoted the official statement of the Club World Cup Medical Committee that “City” had replaced the “trio” from the World Cup roster as a result of their injuries.

Although “iSport” wrote about the “quiet journey” that “Al-Samawi” is spending so far in the “mini-World Cup,” it took advantage of the statements of its Portuguese star, Bernardo Silva, to publish a report in which it attacked the new system for the Club World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in 2025. With the participation of 32 teams from all continental federations, the English newspaper wrote that this change would be “a terrible thing” for football, and that the Club World Cup would become “worse” after increasing the number of participants, as it considered it “a new grab for money and power” without looking at the players as “ “Human beings” deserve sufficient rest periods between seasons “full” of matches and tournaments.

“iSport” took Silva’s statement, saying, “Sometimes I feel tired,” to say that it may be a hidden objection to what the International Federation, FIFA, and its president, Infantino, are doing, as the stars of European elite teams may get a single vacation for a period of 3 weeks between August 2023 and June. 2027, where the “Euro 2024” tournament will be held next summer after the current season full of matches, then the players will play a new season that will not end due to the 2025 Club World Cup being held the following summer, followed by the 2026 World Cup, which ends approximately a month before the start of the local leagues, and then appears. The European Nations Round 2027, Euro 2028, then the Club World Cup 2029, and described the matter as a “vortex” that will not end and during which the suffering of players and teams will increase!