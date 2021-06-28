OfAndreas Schmid shut down

England will meet Germany at the European Championships. The British press sees a good omen for advancement – because of “strange parallels” between Angela Merkel and Jogi Löw.

London – There is hardly a people more crazy about football than England. “Football is coming home” is currently chanting almost like a prayer wheel by the fans of the English national team. On the island one is apparently sure that the “Three Lions” will win the current European championship. As with every major tournament in which one’s own performance is more likely to be assessed than one’s actual performance. England has been waiting for a title since 1966. Now it’s against Germany.

EM 2021: England longs for the title – spoilsport Germany?

Before the round of 16 against the DFB-Elf on Tuesday (June 29th, 6 p.m.), the English seem to feel a certain unrest in addition to optimism. Will the dream of your first European title come to an end in your home town of Wembley, of all places? And then against the rival from Germany, who has defeated England so often in major tournaments? The tension in London is palpable, especially since the group stage went well – but not as outstanding as some pubs demanded. The English team, peppered with a lot of playful finesse, scored just two goals.

To understand how important football is to the English, a look at the relevant daily newspapers is enough these days. The EM occupies by far the largest framework. In the Daily Mail there was now a comparison between Angela Merkel and national coach Jogi Löw. The Chancellor would have made decisive mistakes recently. Football-mad England headlines: “What an omen for England against Germany”

EM 2021 / England – Germany: “Strange parallels” between Merkel and Löw

If you compare the Chancellor to the national coach, there are certainly parallels – if you want to find them. Merkel was elected head of government in 2005, Löw took over the DFB-Elf in 2006 after the home World Cup, after serving as assistant coach for two years. Quite a long term in office. Merkel is the longest serving head of government in the EU, Löw the longest serving national coach in the world. An era will end for both over-60s bosses in 2021. From now on, your offices will be held by others.

The German national team has come under fire after winning the 2014 World Cup. Due to the group-out at the 2018 World Cup, sensitive defeats against Spain (0: 6) and North Macedonia (1: 2) as well as various personnel decisions (Sané, Müller, Hummels, Boateng), Löw’s status as a successful coach crumbled. And Merkel also got loud Daily Mail their best days behind them. Thus there are “strange parallels between the German leadership role in Europe and the recent decline of the once so successful national football team”.

Silver laurel leaf after World Cup title: Merkel and the then Federal President Christian Wulff award Löw the Federal Cross of Merit. © imago sports photo service

Angela Merkel: “Unprecedented series of defeats on the European political playing field”

Based on the football jargon, the newspaper speaks of an “unprecedented series of defeats on the European political playing field”. It is criticized that Merkel forced the controversial investment agreement with China on the EU. The fact that the EU Parliament and Commission have put the agreement on hold for the time being because of the uncertain human rights situation is seen as a Merkel defeat, as is the failed attempt to hold top EU meetings with Vladimir Putin – or the fact that not all EU States follow Merkel’s initiative of comprehensive quarantine rules for British travelers.

Merkel is “incompetent” if she neglects the interests of other EU states. Eastern European countries have massive problems with the alliance with Putin, which is also justified with Nord Stream 2, southern states such as Spain, Portugal or Greece are dependent on the income from British tourists.

Angela Merkel: Criticism from England – “lost tactical flair”

The Daily Mail quotes the former British ambassador to Germany, Paul Lever: “Yes, these are blatant defeats for Angela Merkel. She seems to have lost her tactical instinct. ”However, Lever does not see Merkel’s current policy as drastically as that. “Whether this means a permanent weakening of Germany’s dominant role in the EU is more difficult to assess.”

The English still hope that Löw will also lose his tactical flair and that the dream of the title can continue. It is not known whether comparisons will be drawn with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he leaves. (as)