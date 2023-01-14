While City was ahead with a clean goal, the equalizer came in the 78th minute controversially, as Casemiro passed the ball into the heart of City’s defense to his colleague Marcus Rashford, who was in an offside position.

Rashford ran several steps near the ball, but did not touch it, and it reached Bruno Fernandez, who fired it directly into the goal.

And after the assistant referee canceled the goal, the video referee confirmed its validity, so that it was already counted and United equalized.

The Premier League said after the meeting:

• The assistant referee’s flag was raised, then a conversation took place between him and the match referee.

• The two considered that Rashford did not touch the ball and did not affect the ability of Manchester City’s defense to deal with it.

• The video assistant referee was unable to infer an explicit and clear error, so the goal was awarded.

Manchester City had advanced with a goal by substitute Jack Grealish from a header after an hour of play, but Manchester United equalized in the 78th minute, and immediately after that Rashford himself scored the second goal that decided the match points in favor of the “Red Devils”.

Rashford became the first United player to score for the seventh consecutive match in all competitions, since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2008.