English | Nurses start a two-day strike in England

According to Tuesday’s poll, more than 60 percent of respondents support the strike.

in England today the nurses have started a two-day strike to support their salary demands. Officials have warned that the work stoppage will cause disruptions in the care of thousands of patients in Britain’s state-run healthcare services.

The strike that has started now is the result of a nationwide strike by nurses in December, when they joined a wave of industrial action by public sector workers affected by the cost of living crisis. The main nursing unions accuse the government of not having succeeded in seriously negotiating salary increases for the current year.

The walkout piles pressure on Britain’s overcrowded public health care system.

“It is inevitable that the industrial action affects the patients”, the Minister of Health Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.

In December the two-day strikes in England and Wales led to the cancellation of 30,000 procedures and appointments, according to Barclay.

“Patients are understandably concerned about the effects of nurses’ strike action,” he added.

However, healthcare personnel have received widespread sympathy as the increased food and energy prices hit low-wage workers across the country. According to Tuesday’s poll, 63 percent supported the nurses’ strike.

Prime minister Rishi Sun too however, according to the spokesperson, striking is not “the right course of action”.

“We call on the unions to end the strike and continue discussions,” he said on Tuesday.