Manchester United’s victory over city rivals Manchester City (2-1) has caused a lot of reactions in the English media. “A memorable win,” he wrote The Guardian after the team of trainer Erik ten Hag turned a deficit into a lead in the final phase. The Mirror spoke of “an epic comeback”.

Ten Hag received the compliments from Manchester Evening News: ,,His tactical changes promoted United’s game. He brought Garnacho and then the game changed.” After Bruno Fernandes’ equalizer, Alejandro Garnacho was important with an assist to Marcus Rashford in the 2-1 in the 82nd minute. Do that The Red Devils fully in the title race according to various English media. Ten Hag himself, however, remains calm: ,,The fans can dream of the title, but we ourselves have to make sure that we get even better. There is still a lot to improve. It should not happen that we lose so much control in the second half. We keep our feet on the ground.”

The 1-1 didn’t seem to go through at first. The referee disallowed the goal for offside for Marcus Rashford, but it was not the Englishman, but Fernandes who shot the ball behind Manchester City keeper Ederson. After viewing the images, the decision was reversed: a hit after all. The referee ruled that Rashford had no part in the goal as he did not touch the ball Daily Mail. See also Low tide: ferryman on the big river

Where Ten Hag from Manchester Evening News gets a 7 as a report mark, Tyrell Malacia, who was in the starting line-up and was substituted in stoppage time, has to make do with a 6. The medium thinks that the Dutch defender was not unpunished at the 0-1. “He justified his starting position with a strong performance, but was lured out of position by Jack Grealish’s goal.”

At the beginning of October, Ten Hag and co went down hard at Manchester City: 6-3. ManUnited has now won nine times in a row. Booked on it’s own Old Trafford The Red Devils even ten consecutive victories. “They’ve learned their lessons,” he said BBC. This win means United have lost just one of their last 19 games in all competitions. They are hot on City’s heels.”

Tyrell Malacia (m). © AP



“Unstoppable” Rashford

At Manchester United, Rashford already scored for the seventh game in a row. In addition, he has already scored ten times in the last nine matches. The Englishman seemed unable to continue in the first half of the Manchester Derby due to an injury, but was only replaced by Ten Hag in injury time. At halftime, Antony came on for Anthony Martial. See also Scientists explain where the loss of smell by Covid-19 comes from “Unstoppable Marcus Rashford propels Manchester United to title challenge,” headlined The Independent after the performance at Old Trafford. “Rashford, the man who can’t stop scoring, leads the team. His resurgence started with a goal against Liverpool and continued with two goals against Arsenal. Now, with ten goals in nine games, he canunderachievers change into achieversmaybe even overachievers.

On the basis of Ten Hag, the largest club in the world has scrambled to its feet. The magical Manchester United is alive again. Reporter Leon ten Voorde got a rare insight. ,,With Erik there is no but, why or if. You run or you lose weight.” Read the report about Erik ten Hag and Manchester United here.

Weghorst in the stands ‘good thing‘

Wout Weghorst, the newest addition, was still missing in the selection of The Red Devils. In the derby at Old Trafford, the Dutch striker was in the stands. “It’s good that new addition Wout Weghorst watched from the stands,” said The Mirror. See also Vaccine probably not the trigger for many side effects of the corona vaccination Weghorst is rented from Burnley until the end of the season. Orange-international Weghorst comes over from Besiktas, which already hired him from the English.

Wout Weghorst with his children in the stands. © Viaplay



