The meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) this Monday (20) was not positive for the image of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. The meeting, which preceded the opening of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, was the target of criticism from the main British newspapers on Tuesday (21).

The fact that Bolsonaro refused to take the vaccine offered by Johnson, the English AstraZeneca, drew attention. “Not yet,” says Bolsonaro, laughing in a video played on social media.

+ Bolsonaro opens UN General Assembly today pressured by lack of vaccination

+ President Jair Bolsonaro sanctions the Mandator’s Law

O Daily Mail made a brief history of Bolsonaro’s denial statements, recalling the episode in which the Brazilian president mocked Pfizer’s American vaccine and insinuated that the immunizing agent would turn people into alligators.

O The Mirror spoke of Johnson’s frustration in trying to discuss climate change agendas with a “climate change skeptical” leader. She also recalled that Bolsonaro said “he is incapable of loving a gay child” and that he has already described a member of parliament (Maria do Rosário) as “not worthy of being raped”.

Finally, the The Guardian sharply criticized Johnson for telling Bolsonaro that AstraZeneca “is great as long as it doesn’t wear a mask.”

Bolsonaro is the only G20 leader present at the UN conference not to have been vaccinated. Therefore, he cannot enter restaurants and closed commercial establishments in New York, which made him eat on the street – a pizza and later at Fogo de Chão steakhouse.

Bolsonaro was also the target of several protests in New York and even recorded a video to say that “half a dozen mindless people protest against Jair Bolsonaro to the delight of part of the Brazilian press ($)”.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach