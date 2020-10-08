Highlights: Mumbai Police’s sensational claim – suspicion of buying TRP by paying money on Republic TV

The owner of 2 small channels Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema arrested in this gorakhand of TRP

TRP used to be manipulated by paying money through TRP racket: Mumbai Police

Journalism means the fourth pillar of democracy. If you see a reporter dancing on the street in a case, watching the cameraman running after him, giving the news of the news from the roof of the taxi, then make sure that you have found a new alternative to the Commander. Not only this, if you consider chest, table beating anchors as an example of true journalism, then you should also understand the words like the script of the producers, the order of the boss.

The Mumbai Police has revealed the fraud in the TRP i.e. television rating point. Mumbai Police has said that TV was provided in the homes of illiterate elderly people. English news channels were used. It is surprising that those who did not even know about ABCD, they used to watch the English channels.

Then, with TRP, new promos were used to make fun, that look, we have come first. How dangerous is everything. When people are asked a question about this, their answer is that it is as dangerous as defeating a promising boy by passing a number of fake mafia to a boy. Something similar, like killing someone, then blaming someone else and telling yourself clearly. Actually, this is a public murder of all the symbols of journalism, a frustration. It is also an insistence that victory should be achieved through sam-daam-dand-bhed. Then play the drum, be told what we have won by defeating how many. Actually it’s a win … maybe not.

A person who knows the truth of dishonesty from writing to reading it, making noise and knows the truth very well. Yet what he can do, because he does not understand responsibility, he plays such a dangerous game every time to satisfy himself, defaming journalism. Yes, one more thing that those who wish to take themselves to the pinnacle of success while praying in front of the person’s lamb, they should know deep down that they are going to lose themselves. Huh. How hollow they have become while talking about facts. If you feel good by making a profession of business by bidding on the basic principles of journalism, trouncing the Mumbai Police, then you should assume that you are a bad loser among hollow titles.

This necklace is like falling from the eyes of your family. After all, it is said shouting that the public is our family. The fact is that the businessman is really lumbering, who has been playing with your feelings, thoughts, your confidence. You must have been hurt after this terrible plot, you must have learned. Understand journalism deeply, suppose that jumping on the ground, dancing, shouting can be a spectacle, not a theory. Take care with this expectation.