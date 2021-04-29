The Royal Mint in Great Britain unveiled the largest gold coin in its more than 1000 years of history. The copy with a unique coinage weighs almost ten kilograms, writes the BBC.

A gold coin of 10 thousand pounds and a diameter of 20 centimeters became the crown of the Queen’s Beasts collection. The coin depicts Elizabeth II surrounded by ten real and mythical animals, including a lion, griffin, falcon, bull, yale, greyhound, dragon, unicorn and horse. The Queen’s Beasts collection is dedicated to ten stone statues on Elizabeth’s journey to Westminster Abbey during her 1953 coronation. The first English Lion coin was issued in 2017.

“Our giant coin sets a new standard for minting, combining centuries-old techniques with innovative technologies to create a unique and beautiful piece of art,” said the representatives of the mint.

It took 400 hours to make a copy. Part of the work was done by the master on machine tools, part – by hand.

According to the royal minters, the value of the coin can be found only by submitting an application for its purchase.

In 2019, a resident of St. Petersburg tried to sell a two-ruble coin for a billion on Avito because of the uniqueness he discovered – the two sides of the coin were turned towards each other exactly 90 degrees. Numismatists estimated this find at 200 rubles.