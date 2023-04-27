The British media are impressed by the way Manchester City wiped the floor with Arsenal on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola’s team won 4-1 against league-leader Arsenal, making Manchester City the big favorite for the title again. “Maybe we all fooled ourselves.”

Manchester City took Arsenal to a horrible place and never let them go The Guardian. “It was a team effort by the champions that bordered on a kind of physical, technical and tactical perfection.” Manchester City are now only two points behind Arsenal, but still have two games in hand. In addition, Arsenal will have a tough program with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Telegraph does not yet want to speak of a decision in the title fight, although it looks like it. “The decision of the title fight? No, this was more of a destruction of Manchester City. There was really no game and we just have to admit it: City are simply too good. Maybe we’ve all fooled ourselves. Mikel Arteta said he would “kill” his players if they approached this game with fear. Sadly, there may have been a mass murder in Manchester. This was not a shooting. It was a destruction. A massacre.” See also Board | Sources for HS: The government's work has started to get bumpy again and the lines are broken



Haaland and De Bruyne have developed an almost telepathic relationship that destroys opponents. The Daily Mail

Also state broadcaster BBC joined that. “Manchester City gave a masterclass to overwhelm Premier League leaders Arsenal and deal a huge psychological blow. The showdown billed as a potential title decider turned into an embarrassing one-sided affair. City’s intensity and threat left Arsenal looking nervous. The gap between the parties looked like a chasm.”

The Daily Mail found that there were two great stars at Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. “De Bruyne is a City hero who would grace any era and his goal (opening goal, ed.) Was just the beginning of a game that was billed as a gunfight, but turned into an execution by an armed army. Haaland delivered the final blow. It was his 49th goal in a rather remarkable individual season. He and De Bruyne have developed an almost telepathic relationship that destroys opponents.”

Also compliments to Gakpo

While the main focus was on the clash between City and Arsenal, Cody Gakpo played a key role in Liverpool’s victory over West Ham United. He scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win. He too could count on enough compliments from the media in England. “He played impressively in switching and position play and made an excellent equalizer,” wrote Liverpool Echo.

The Athletic came to the conclusion that making it to Gakpo last winter was a good move. “Gakpo is the perfect replacement for Roberto Firmino at Liverpool. Gakpo’s exalted status is currently comparable to that of one of Willy Wonka’s award winners. He’s got a golden ticket. In the four months since he arrived at Liverpool, the 23-year-old Dutch international has grown in stature.”

