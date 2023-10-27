The English media are extensively discussing Brighton & Hove Albion’s first European victory ever. Not least because that happened against Ajax (2-0), which, according to most newspapers, was no shadow of the superpower it once was. ‘Brighton gave Ajax a football lesson here,’ says The Guardian.
Sports editorial
