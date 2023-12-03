English language | The strengthening of England at the expense of Finland makes a huge number of Finns nervous

The spread of English in society arouses a lot of discussion. According to a new study, many still prefer to primarily use domestic languages ​​in working life, school and services.

English favoring the language at the expense of domestic languages ​​arouses opposition among a large number of Finns.

New National language barometer– according to the survey, people have a negative attitude to, among other things, receiving services only in English and working life and education becoming English-language.

On the other hand, according to the study, immigrants are expected to learn to use Finnish and Swedish.

The survey was conducted at the initiative of Oma kieli ry, which promotes national languages. It was carried out in September by the research company Verian, which was still known as Kantar Public at the time.

A lot the increase in English-language service in companies that was talked about does not please the vast majority of those who responded to the survey.

About 85 percent of the respondents completely or somewhat agree that companies must offer services to consumers primarily in Finnish or Swedish. About 10 percent completely or somewhat disagree.

82 percent consider the English-only service to be discriminatory. 16 percent disagreed.

In addition, 72 percent of the respondents think that immigrants learning Finnish or Swedish will be significantly delayed if services are offered comprehensively in English. 23 percent disagreed with the statement.

At the same time, a large majority of respondents believe that integration will be faster if the person immigrating to the country learns Finnish or Swedish as soon as possible. 91 percent of respondents share this opinion and only 6 percent disagree.

English over the years, the use has also increased in education and working life. The attitude towards this would seem to be mainly negative.

61 percent of the respondents consider that work efficiency suffers if English is spoken in the Finnish workplace. On the other hand, 29 percent have a different opinion.

On the other hand, it is believed that the quality of education mainly deteriorates if the teaching is in a language foreign to the majority: 72 percent agreed, 21 percent disagreed.

The survey also asked whether national languages ​​should be primary languages ​​of instruction in universities and colleges: 76 percent think they should, 16 percent think no.

Finns also seem to value domestic languages.

According to the National Language Barometer, 85 percent consider it important that all Finns and those permanently settled in the country know either Finnish or Swedish. 14 percent disagree.

On the other hand, the requirement to learn Finnish or Swedish is considered reasonable: only 9 percent consider it discrimination, while 87 percent do not.

The much-talked-about attraction of so-called international experts by increasing the opportunities to use the English language does not seem to get support for the most part: 70 percent of the respondents do not want Finland to be created in such a way that you can live in English in the country. On the other hand, 24 percent disagree.

For many, the most difficult part of the research turned out to be considering whether the legislation related to the use of national languages ​​should be tightened. Of the respondents, 43 percent support this and 28 percent oppose it, but 29 percent do not know how to express their position.

Now the published study is the first part of the three-part National Barometer 2023. Other parts to be published in the near future will focus on national languages ​​and English in different areas of society, as well as language policy regulation.

The position of the national languages ​​and English in Finland has been tried to be understood in other ways recently. Made at the University of Eastern Finland recently appeared research English alongside Finnish national languages and earlier this year docent Janne Saarikivin and Jani Koskinen statement on university language choices.

A professor is graduating next spring Tiina Onikki-Rantajäskön statement about the social status of the Finnish language.