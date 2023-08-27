Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/27/2023 – 10:36 am

From classrooms to courts and politics, the country gives in to the advancement of English in everyday life, also to increase its global attractiveness. Public services resist, as the Civil Code only recognizes German as an official language. The days when German politicians refused to speak English are not that far gone: in 2009, the then Foreign Minister, Guido Westerwelle, made headlines for snubbing a BBC reporter who asked him to answer in English: “In Germany, of course, we speak German”, countered the liberal politician.

Today, not a few top German officials are able to boast of their linguistic credentials. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have no problems carrying out their duties abroad. Recently, his colleague Christian Lindner, from Finance, participated in a debate on the German economy on Bloomberg TV.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel (2005-2021) almost never spoke English – even in her speech to Harvard graduates in 2019 or in an interview with CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour.

On the other hand, her successor, Olaf Scholz, made a fine figure when he appeared on the same station in his second language. And when, at a post-election press conference, a journalist asked him for an answer in English, instead of Westerwellian disdain, the head of government acquiesced with typical Scholzian austerity, as dry in a foreign language as he usually is in his native German.

Liberals push for more English in public service

Ironically, the person most campaigning today for a greater presence of English in official state affairs is precisely the acronym formerly led by Westerwelle, the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP).

Because in business, English has long been the preferred language in Germany, as an economic powerhouse, dependent on exports and home to major global companies. Unavoidably, transnational trade disputes “come up frequently”, requiring a “quick and professional solution”, observed the deputy spokeswoman for the federal government, Christiane Hoffmann, at a press conference.

That is why, in early August, the cabinet approved the bill presented by Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, of the FDP, to expand the country’s commercial courts, enabling them to also handle cases in English. One objective of the law, still pending the approval of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) to enter into force, would be “to strengthen the attractiveness of Germany as a judicial and commercial location”, explained Hoffmann.

In 2018, an English-language court was created in the financial capital Frankfurt. Moreover, since Brexit in 2020, the number of commercial courts has grown in the European Union: with the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the international bloc, Germany, France and the Netherlands compete to become the alternative to the British legal system.

However, this transition can take years, as a “generational divide” affects German courts, explains Michael Weigel, a practicing commercial lawyer and member of the German Federal Chamber of Lawyers (Brak): “As with any type of specialization, it is it takes time to master these skills. It costs money.”

Civil Code: German is the only official language

This skepticism also manifests itself in other areas marked by Anglicization. In 2022, the FDP announced an interest in introducing English in public administration as a second official language. The recently passed Skilled Workers Immigration Act (Fachkräfteeinwanderungsgesetz or Skilled Workers Act) aims to make it easier for foreigners to find work in the country, also accelerating the recognition of their qualifications in other languages.

However, the country’s Civil Code determines German as the only official language: foreign applications and documents submitted to a public office must always be translated. The inclusion of English as an official second language would therefore have to be approved by the federal and state governments, but so far only liberals have called for such a change.

Companies are expected to “be open to English-speaking candidates,” FDP secretary general Bijan Djir-Sarai told the press in February. “Then you can also expect agencies and governments to be able to offer full service in English to these people.”

Ulrich Silberbach, president of the German civil servants’ union DBB, told the tabloid Bild that enough English is already spoken in government offices.

“Language competence in management is first and foremost a matter of money”, and a large part of the public speaks French, Arabic or Persian rather than English: “We need training, translation tools and linguistic mediators, but these are all investments in personnel. A general requirement of English will not help us”, assured Silberbach.

“In Berlin there are waitresses who only speak English”

Since 2005, English has been taught in German primary schools, with the exception of regions bordering France. According to the database of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), around 10% of degree programs are offered in English.

Despite hosting a large immigrant population, Germany sees poor performance in opinion polls among foreigners. In a survey carried out in 2023 by the InterNations network of young emigrants (“expats”), based in Munich, the language was a central factor for Germany’s low rating.

Berlin is an exception: in 2017, the then Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, even complained that in the capital it was impossible to get by with just German. “I am upset that in some restaurants in Berlin the waitresses only speak English. I’m sure that wouldn’t happen in Paris.”

Indeed: it has become perfectly acceptable for young immigrants to work in Berlin’s coolest shops with no knowledge of the language – while their parents are denied access to the German job market, despite good English skills.

However, with the modernization of immigration laws, it is likely that this type of obstacle will definitely become a thing of the past in contemporary Germany.