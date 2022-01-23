The UK High Court will issue its verdict on whether or not to allow Australian journalist Julian Assange to appeal the US extradition decision to the UK Supreme Court tomorrow morning. A tweet from the Wikileaks account gives the news.

Assange has now been incarcerated for over 1000 days in London’s Belmarsh prison, pending a decision on his extradition to the United States, as he was denounced in early January in the campaign for the release of the founder of Wikileaks.