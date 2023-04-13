Italiano’s words in view of tomorrow’s opponent

Vincenzo Italian speaks at the press conference, in view of the Conference match against Lech Poznan. These are his words

“At this point, all teams have value. They are formidable at home. They are very similar to the opponents we have faced previously. We have to work with maturity. They have wingers who can hurt us after the restart. The approach will be key. We have to be careful when we get the ball.”

On being favourites: "Tomorrow will be another exam, the umpteenth one this year. We'll try to be ready, it's a final quarter. We dream of moving forward, but we have to create the right conditions. Last year we fought for it, and also this year with the play-offs-. We have grown a lot in the last few months. Our strikers are scoring, and I hope they will do it again tomorrow. We don't think we are favourites. There are chances on 50/50. There are so 180 minutes to play. We didn't train here, this year we've already alternated other times"

On his path: “This path it made me mature. Thanks to these guys, to their ductility. Together we managed to change our habits. And using the boys in areas of the field they didn’t even see before. We don’t want to give up, the best comes now. We have more than 50 days to treat ourselves to joy at the end of the year. We were good at reacting. We won at San Siro with 70,000 people. You all know what it’s like to play there. Even A sivas was a bedlam.”

April 12, 2023 (change April 12, 2023 | 19:16)

