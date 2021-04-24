The social networks of the main English football clubs they will turn off from 4:00 p.m. (15.00 in the UK) Friday, April 30 at 00.59 hours (23.59 hours) on Monday, May 3, as a sign of denunciation of the repeated abuses and racist and discriminatory insults of all kinds that are being given against footballers, clubs and coaches.

The main football associations and leagues in England they joined this boycott in all its contents included in their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The signatories acknowledge the “reach and value of social media for football and connectivity with fans” but want to emphasize that “social media companies must do more to eradicate hate online, while highlighting the importance of educating people in the ongoing fight against discrimination.

Already in February, they asked these companies for a “Quick filtering, blocking and removal of offensive posts, an improved verification process and re-enrollment prevention, plus active support for law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute originators of illegal content“.

Swansea were the first club to make this decision in early April. Now, the rest of the clubs join a gesture that radiographs toxicity in networks.