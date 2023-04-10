English football makes this decision with the referee who hit Díaz’s teammate

The Premier League refereeing association (PGMOL) has suspended Constantine Hatzidakisthe assistant referee who elbowed andy robertsonof Liverpool, and he will not participate in matches while there is an ongoing investigation.

(You may be interested: Scandal in Liverpool: referee elbows Luis Díaz’s teammate in the face)

The PGMOL and the FA are investigating Hatzidakis for elbowing Liverpool player Robertson in the face after he apparently pushed him after Jürgen Klopp’s team played against Arsenal on Sunday.

The linesman will not participate in matches while the FA and the PGMOL investigate the incident and decide whether or not it deserves a sanction, since it is an unprecedented event in the Premier League.

“The images speak for themselves,” said Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

(You may be interested: Luis Díaz knows the ‘zero hour’: in Liverpool they confirm the end of his Via Crucis)

Liverpool overview

Liverpool stopped Arsenal’s impeccable streak this Sunday by drawing a draw after the seven consecutive victories accumulated by the London team. With a good game, the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp stood up and was able to take the victory if the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah did not miss a penalty, in the 54th minute of the game.

Although the sensations seem positive in Liverpool, and more so because the peasant Luis Díaz would be back for next Monday’s game against Leeds, there are signs of anxiety due to the attack suffered by the Scottish winger Andy Robertson during the game against Liverpool. Arsenal.

EFE