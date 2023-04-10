English football makes this decision with the referee who hit Díaz’s teammate

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Robertson argues with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.
Robertson argues with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.
The episode occurred on Sunday in the Liverpool match against Arsenal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Premier League refereeing association (PGMOL) has suspended Constantine Hatzidakisthe assistant referee who elbowed andy robertsonof Liverpool, and he will not participate in matches while there is an ongoing investigation.
(You may be interested: Scandal in Liverpool: referee elbows Luis Díaz’s teammate in the face)
The PGMOL and the FA are investigating Hatzidakis for elbowing Liverpool player Robertson in the face after he apparently pushed him after Jürgen Klopp’s team played against Arsenal on Sunday.
The linesman will not participate in matches while the FA and the PGMOL investigate the incident and decide whether or not it deserves a sanction, since it is an unprecedented event in the Premier League.
“The images speak for themselves,” said Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.
(You may be interested: Luis Díaz knows the ‘zero hour’: in Liverpool they confirm the end of his Via Crucis)
Liverpool overview
Liverpool stopped Arsenal’s impeccable streak this Sunday by drawing a draw after the seven consecutive victories accumulated by the London team. With a good game, the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp stood up and was able to take the victory if the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah did not miss a penalty, in the 54th minute of the game.
Although the sensations seem positive in Liverpool, and more so because the peasant Luis Díaz would be back for next Monday’s game against Leeds, there are signs of anxiety due to the attack suffered by the Scottish winger Andy Robertson during the game against Liverpool. Arsenal.
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#English #football #decision #referee #hit #Díazs #teammate
Leave a Reply