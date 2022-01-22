Nottingham, England.- Sonia O’Neill managed to fly from Toronto Canada to the city of Nottingham, England with the enthusiasm of being part of a caravan ahead of an official soccer game of the nation. The incredible midfielder of the Venezuelan Women’s National Team affirmed that English football is one of her favorites, although she left it unknown which team is her favorite. This Saturday, the 22nd of the current month, he has just confessed which team receives his cordial support.

Perhaps at first you might think that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United or Tottenham would be the Premier League club that Maria would have her empathy for, however none of the above teams are part of Sonia O’Neill’s fans. . The English Pro League is naturally attractive to her. Despite the institution that is part of her heart and receives the hubbub and forms of love of the Venezuelan, a division is located behind.

How is that possible? you may be wondering. Sonia does not usually post photos wearing the jersey of her main team, rather those squads in which she has played in her brief professional career in women’s soccer. Now, in her current Instagram story, which accumulates eight hours of publication when the recent note will appear on the Debate sports page, the soccer player revealed the name of the team that receives all her passionate insight and fanaticism.

WHICH TEAM WON SONIA O’NEILL’S HEART?

The Notthngham Forest Football Club professional squad is the one described from the beginning of this information. Ironic as it may seem, Sonia did not visit an official stadium in England to experience a spectacular Premier League match. Before arriving on the European continent, he made plans and one of his activities was to meet at the rojiblanco venue to enjoy this confrontation that ended 2-1 in favor of his ideal team from that country.

WHERE DOES NOTTINGHAM FOREST FOOTBALL CLUB PLAY?

Notthngham Forest Football Club is an English team that plays in the Football League Championship (Second Division of England). Participate in the 2021-22 season. Following this weekend’s victory over Derby County, he is in eighth place in the standings with 40 points. In the middle of the week they will play again at home, this time against Barnsley, I confirm that, without a doubt, Sonia O’Neill will be present to express her joy and support for this group that lives in the city.

Read more: Fantastic! Alexa Collins dazzling in a swimsuit