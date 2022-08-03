Football stands are often named after a person, but England’s Southend United made a very remarkable choice. One of the long sides has recently been given the name of Rose West, a British serial killer who, together with her husband Fred West, killed at least nine young women between 1973 and 1987, and her stepdaughter in 1971.

It’s about an unfortunate naming of Southend United: the local estate agency Gilbert & Rose decided to sponsor the club by adopting the west side of the stadium, which led to the name ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. According to the British newspaper The Times supporters raised the matter with the club management this week. The owners are now in talks with the broker to come up with a different name for the grandstand.

The new name has not yet been found in the stands, a Southend spokesperson reported to the English news platform ITV. It is possible that the name adorns marketing material of the club, which comes out at the fifth English professional level. Despite the situation, the club emphasizes that it is looking forward to working with real estate agency Gilbert & Rose, “a fantastic local broker”.

Serial killer West was arrested in 1995 and convicted of ten counts of murder. She is serving a life sentence in prison. Her husband committed suicide that same year.