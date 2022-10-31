English football, a real madness; four goals in seven minutes, video

A shower of goals was experienced in the match between charlton-athletic and the Ipswich Town in soccer Englandas the score was 2-2 in the 90 minutes, but the match ended 4-4.

The two teams had an intense game, full of emotions, but the best was yet to come in the last seven minutes.

When the clock showed 90 minutes, the match was tied 2-2, but the referee gave replacement minutes, which were absolutely crazy.

‘In extremis’ the teams began to score goals and when the match ended 4-4, that means four goals were scored in just seven minutes, crazy.

Ladapoo and Keogh Thomas and George Dobson they were in charge of scoring in the final minutes of the game.

This is how those final minutes were lived.

