English football, a real madness; four goals in seven minutes, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
england football
england football
It happened in the match Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 31, 2022, 09:19 AM
A shower of goals was experienced in the match between charlton-athletic and the Ipswich Town in soccer Englandas the score was 2-2 in the 90 minutes, but the match ended 4-4.
The two teams had an intense game, full of emotions, but the best was yet to come in the last seven minutes.
(James Rodríguez: press surrenders in praise, it has them with their mouths open)
(Colombia, champion of the world! feat of the micro-soccer team)
When the clock showed 90 minutes, the match was tied 2-2, but the referee gave replacement minutes, which were absolutely crazy.
The video says it all
‘In extremis’ the teams began to score goals and when the match ended 4-4, that means four goals were scored in just seven minutes, crazy.
Ladapoo and Keogh Thomas and George Dobson they were in charge of scoring in the final minutes of the game.
This is how those final minutes were lived.
(The league home runs are ready: Santa Fe and Millonarios, in the same group)
(Piqué and Clara Chía Martí reappear amid controversy with Shakira)
Sports
October 31, 2022, 09:19 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#English #football #real #madness #goals #minutes #video
Leave a Reply