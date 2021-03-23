Today you will have another chance to see a film in English at a cinema, in this case Blithe Spirit at Salobreña’s auditorium next to the Town Hall.

Starring Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Emilia Fox and Michele Dotrice, this comedy is bound to produce a few chuckles amongst you.

“A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years.”

Last week’s film at the Audience in Salobreña had a good turn out, so hopefully there will be another good one for today’s film, which will be shown at 17.00h.

(News / Entertainment: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalusia)