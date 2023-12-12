English | “Endless shame” – This is how Finns avoid English

Are Finns perfectionists when it comes to the English language, who watch out for even the slightest language mistake? HS pondered the question with two English professors.

Wrapper gave Rally England a crack when he gave interviews in Liverpool last spring.

Finland's Eurovision representative's broken English did not only arouse hilarity, but also garnered praise. English university lecturer Elina Tergujeff from the University of Jyväskylä gave points for not Jere Pöyhönen afraid of language mistakes. He even turned rally English to his advantage.

However, not everyone is like the Wrapper. A few weeks ago Helsingin Sanomat asked its readers if they were afraid to speak English. In the survey, many opened up about their tense relationship with the world's most spoken language.

I am studying in an English-language master's program and I work in the IT field in a company where English is used a lot. However, I avoid speaking in English until the very end. When I write and read in English, I strictly rely on the dictionary and translation programs. – woman, 31 years old

I avoid using English in the presence of Finns, because I fear jokes and grammatical errors. My pronunciation is bad. Ever since I was a child, I have been told that there are no “tonguers” in our family, and now as an adult I am trying to correct what was said. It's a shame I can't. It's sad how many doors it closes. – woman, 30 years

Sure among the readers there were also many who said that English was completely natural for them.

The most interesting part of the survey was still the answers in which the readers said that they do know the English language, but for one reason or another they find it exciting to speak it.

I have attended an English language university. I'm still nervous. I teach at a university, but I avoid teaching situations in English. I feel that I am not good enough to express myself or the things I teach in English. The hardest part is speaking English in the company of Finns. – woman, 40 years

Although I have studied English at all levels of school and at university, I do not dare to use it in working life. I have not applied to international companies or positions that require strong English skills. Even in my free time, I don't look for opportunities to use English. I think my language skills are at least reasonable, but the courage to use them is completely lacking. – male, 38 years old

It was also surprising that there were more university students among the respondents who described their relationship with the English language as having changed as a result of their university studies. English had flown for them in high school, but in university English courses, the language had suddenly gotten stuck.

I have avoided using the English language my entire adult life. In elementary school and high school, I don't remember being more anxious, but in college I was among the last to complete the compulsory languages. Avoiding the English language has influenced later career choices and further education. I don't want a job where I have to speak English. – woman, 41 years old

I study at university and I don't dare to use English. Not knowing the English language causes me immense shame. I didn't take an English course at university because it caused so much shame and fear. I have a bachelor's degree below, during which I completed the mandatory English grammar studies. – woman, 27 years old

Are Finns somehow perfectionists when it comes to the English language? Why is it exciting to speak it, even if you have a good command of the language?

HS brainstormed questions with two English professors.

Basically talking in itself can make a person nervous. Speaking can be difficult even in your native language, if the purpose is to speak in front of an audience, for example.

Professor of English at the University of Turku Pekka Lintunen therefore, I don't think that Finns stress speaking English significantly more than others. Excitement can rather be reflected in a situation where you have to speak English.

“All speaking situations are a bit exciting, and when it happens in a foreign language, the situation only becomes more exciting. Speech takes place here and now, when in writing we can correct ourselves freely. Yes, I often wish that colloquial language had a delete key, because it would reduce the pressure of the speaking situation.”

However, Lintunen does not completely deny that Finns' relationship to the English language is a touch perfectionist. He thinks this is simply due to the fact that Finns have a good command of the language.

“Finns' English skills are so high that it may cause a certain kind of perfectionism,” he says.

“I just hope that no one compares themselves too much to native English speakers, because the goal of learning a language is not even to become a native speaker, but to become a proficient user of that language.”

Finnish English language skills of the adult population are the last explained comprehensively in 2007says the professor of English at the University of Eastern Finland Mikko Laitinen.

Even then, Finns' relationship with the English language seemed somewhat reserved.

“Thirty percent of Finns felt that their English speaking skills were good. That means only one in three Finns.”

According to Laitisen, Finns' timidity with English can be explained by the cultural atmosphere. It hasn't always been the most encouraging possible. The media may have acted as a rude feedback machine for both politicians and athletes if they have not mastered the English language in international arenas.

Laitinen says that his purpose is not to criticize the media here. He says that sometimes he just wonders how much the media gives importance to Finns' English skills.

“In the end, what is the importance of, for example, the English skills of a Finnish formula driver? He doesn't drive that car in English.”

In several responses to HS's survey, the language shame associated with English seemed to stem from situations where the reader had faced criticism or even ridicule for their pronunciation or pronunciation.

I understand the language quite well, but I hardly dare to speak. The reason for this is probably the high school English teacher, who was very discouraging. A few others in my class have said the same thing when we have grown up reminiscing about our school days. – woman, 57 years old

A bird would encourage Finns to be proud of their knowledge of English.

“In general, it is difficult to come up with situations in English that the average Finnish English speaker would not cope with very well.”

For the tension associated with speaking English, he recommends speaking in English as a cure. In speaking, on the other hand, perfectionism should not be allowed to get in the way. You have to be kind to yourself.

“You don't have to be perfect. The listener will do everything he can to understand. If he understands the message correctly, the communication will be successful and everything will be fine.”

Laitinen, on the other hand, would like above all a change in the atmosphere. Finns should not feel like they are in front of a jury every time they speak English.

“Diversity should be valued just as much in language as in everything else. Diversity is a wealth in English, and if it were tolerated a little more in Finland than it is now, speaking would certainly be easier for many.”