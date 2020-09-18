England head coach Chris Silverwood is confident that a world-class tournament like the IPL will help players prepare for the T20 World Cup. But he fears players fatigue and injury. 10 England cricketers have reached the UAE to play IPL. 7 of these cricketers were part of the England team in the limited-overs series against Australia recently.Silverwood said that players have to take precautions to avoid burnout as they will be in the Bio Secure bubble for the next 7 weeks. He said, ‘This is their decision but we have to keep an eye on them. The contracts are very attractive but we have to prepare for the T20 World Cup as well. The more we play T20 cricket, the better it will be for us.

He said, “We have to take care to avoid burnout.” The T20 World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year. England’s Jos Buttler, Tom Karan and Jofra Archer play for Rajasthan Royals, while limited overs captain Eoin Morgan and Tom Benton are in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. Moin Ali is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team, while Johnny Bairstow is in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Sam Karan is in Chennai Super Kings (CSK).