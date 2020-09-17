England all-rounder David Wiley has tested positive for the Kovid-19. The 30-year-old player announced it on social media on Thursday. Willie played the last match for England as an ODI against Ireland last month.

Willie tweeted, ‘Thank you for your messages. The result of my wife and my Kovid test is positive. The Yorkshire player has said that he is sad to not play the remaining matches of the domestic T20 league Vitality Blast.

He wrote, ‘What’s even more disappointing is that the three other players I came in contact with on Saturday morning (before the symptoms were found) are also at risk and will not be able to play in further matches.’

Yorkshire had previously announced that Willie, Tom Kohler Codmore, Josh Poisden and Matthew Fisher would not be available for the remainder of the Vitalite Blast Group stage.