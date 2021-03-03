They won over 200 million euros in the lottery – that’s what a couple from England thought for a few minutes. Then came the bitter surprise.

Munich – seven correct numbers in the lottery *, and 208 million euros in the jackpot – sounds like a dream that only very few come true. For two young Englishmen the impossible became – almost – possible. But only almost. You have played, you have guessed correctly – and yet you end up completely empty-handed. How so?

A young couple from Hertforshire in England had already picked out their favorite numbers at the beginning of February. Week after week they tried their numbers * until the drawing on last Friday (February 26th) saw an incredible € 208 million in the Euromillions jackpot (not to be confused with Eurojackpot *). There is hardly a better time to win!

The raffle app says “game won”

The big moment actually seemed to come: Rachel Kennedy (19) opened her competition app and saw her numbers 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11: “Game won”. She and her boyfriend Liam (21) had apparently chosen exactly the right numbers. She immediately told her loved one and her mother – they could hardly believe their luck.

She immediately picked up the phone and called Euromillions. How does it go from here? How does she get her winnings? She was still very excited. “When I called there, I really thought my numbers had cracked the millions,” said Kennedy The Sun.

But it soon turned out that she wasn’t getting anything. Those in charge told her that her numbers were correct – but that there was not enough money in her account to even take part. She forgot to pay for her ticket. Even though she had automatic participation enabled, it couldn’t be done without enough money.

Freund is already planning the dream house – then the shock follows

The Brighton business student took the shocking news calmly, unlike her boyfriend. “I was overjoyed when I thought I had won. When I found out the truth, Liam was more dismayed than I, ”she said. He was already imagining her dream home.

What is one’s bad luck has become another’s luck. A Swiss bet on the same numbers and does not have to share his huge profit. Rachel Kennedy and her friend Liam want to keep playing – with new numbers, and hopefully with enough money in the game account. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.