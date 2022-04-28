LONDON (Reuters) – The northern English city of York on Wednesday withdrew the city’s honor of liberty from Prince Andrew, who is the Duke of York.

Local councilors voted to rescind the honor bestowed on Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, in 1987.

Andrew, who has fallen out of favor with the British royal family, has settled a lawsuit in which Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse when she was a teenager, to try to save himself from further embarrassment.

+ Prince Charles will visit Canada to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee

“The honorary liberty of our great city is offered to those who represent the best of York. It is inappropriate for Prince Andrew to retain any connection to our city,” said Darryl Smalley, a councilor for York.

Andrew, 62, did not admit to any wrongdoing in making the settlement in the civil case. He is not charged with criminal offences.

Giuffre’s case focused on Andrew’s friendship with late financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex crimes who Giuffre said also sexually abused her. Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Andrew denies allegations that he forced Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, to have sex with him when she was 17, more than two decades ago, at Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. and on the private island of Epstein in the Virgin Islands.

In January, the royal family stripped Andrew of his military titles and royal patronage, and said he would no longer be known as “His Royal Highness”.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat