'Hot' topic ahead of the 2024 elections

Britain's Conservative government published guidance on trans identity on Tuesday for “to clarify” in schools faced with a “significant increase” in the number of children questioning their gender, insisting on parental involvement. Trans identity is regularly at the center of heated controversy in the UK and the topic is becoming increasingly heated ahead of the general election due in 2024.

“In recent years, we have seen a significant increase in the number of children questioning their feelings of being a boy or a girl,” the Education Ministry said in its introduction to the guidance, which was announced months ago. This “has left schools and universities in a position where they have to deal with an extremely sensitive and complex issue,” he said.

The guide aims to “provide clarity” in schools and universities and to “reassure parents“. Among the recommendations, addressed to English schools, is that of “never making a decision without the involvement of parents”, regarding a “social transition” requested by a child. Social transition, underlines the guide, refers to the process by which people change names, pronouns, clothes, or use equipment other than that biologically intended for them.

According to the guidance, there is “no obligation” for schools to “allow a child to make a social transition”. But after consulting with parents, schools and universities “they can allow a child to change their nameAccording to the guidance, “they should only accept a name change if they are confident that the benefits to the child outweigh the consequences for the school.” This change will only happen on “very rare occasions”.

“All children should use toilets, showers and changing rooms reserved for their biological sex unless it makes them uncomfortable,” she said. The guide will undergo a twelve-week consultation. School leaders will still find themselves in a difficult position because the guidance leaves many “unanswered questions”, said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT union. Former prime minister Liz Truss, on the right of the Conservative Party, said she “didn't go far enough”.

