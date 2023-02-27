Hogwarts Legacy an exceptional success has also been confirmed in the English physical market, as evidenced by the English rankings of this week. The Avalanche title retained the first position for the third week in a row, with a 51% drop in sales compared to last week.

Many too new releasesamong which Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe for Nintendo Switch stands out which, despite being a remake, debuted in third position, immediately below the inevitable FIFA 23, which sold 21% more copies than last week.

Hogwarts Legacy fifa 23 Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe God of War: Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Octopath Traveler 2 Atomic Heart Like A Dragon: Ishin! Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft: Switch Edition

Octopath Traveler 2, another novelty, debuted in sixth position, while Atom Hearts in seventh position. Like A Dragon: Ishin!, the latest news of the week, occupies the eighth position.