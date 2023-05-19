Vincenzo Italiano is over the moon and to Sky’s microphones after the victory in Basel which earned his Fiorentina the final of the Conference League: “This year we gave our soul to all the matches in this competition, today the boys are were extraordinary. It’s an incredible joy, coming here and scoring three goals. The boys were extraordinary, playing with this personality and quality. We won it in the last minute of the second extra period, despite their draw we never got out of the match, we deserved. If there was a choice between the final in Rome and Prague, I would have chosen the Conference, the European journey has been exciting”.

Sacrifice reward — “I’m happy with this journey that started last year – continues Italiano -. It’s the reward for our sacrifice and the will to stay on top. I dedicate this victory to the boys. They were fantastic”.

the two purple finals and the three Italian ones — See also Video: Argentine footballer crashed while driving drunk “Between the Coppa Italia final and the one in Prague? The journey in Europe is beautiful, you face strong teams: arriving here is an incredible satisfaction – he added -. But now we’re preparing for both Inter and West Ham who on paper are better than us, but we will try to put them in difficulty. Yes, with three Italians in the European finals we are demonstrating that our football is there. We have returned to important levels. All three teams will give their soul to try to get the victory”.

May 19 – 00:44

