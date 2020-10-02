England’s top cricketers, including Sophie Eklestone and Danny Wyatt, may take part in the Women’s Challenger Series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allows players to be satisfied with the Kovid-19 protocol. Have expressed a desire to give a No Objection Certificate (NOC). According to ESPNcricinfo report, the ECB has no problem in allowing its players to participate in the women’s ‘Mini Indian Premier League’ (IPL). The tournament is to be held from November 4 to 9.

Although the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) has not officially confirmed the dates for this tournament of three teams and the time of segregation, there is a possibility that the players will reach UAE in the second week of October and after the arrival they will be given a mandatory six days quarantine. Have to stay. World’s number one bowler Ekklestone and batsman Danny Wyatt also participated in this tournament in 2019. He is expected to get a place in the top draw. Apart from this, other England players such as Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross can also play in the tournament.

Women’s cricket has come to a standstill in India due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and the BCCI has also been criticized for this, although chairman Sourav Ganguly has consistently said that there will be a tournament of three teams. These three teams are Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas. The four-match tournament can be held in Sharjah or Dubai as Abu Dhabi has different rules regarding quarantine.