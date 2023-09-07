We will have to experience a football break at the club level, now the teams will have to face each other to get a place in the next Euro 2024, one of the teams that will play is the England team that will have to face the Ukrainians. The English team will do everything possible to close that classification to the next European tournament at the national team level as soon as possible
Today we bring you the possible alignment of England to face this match.
BY: JORDAN PICKFORD – England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, known for his excellent positioning and cat-like reflexes, is England’s first line of defence. He will be essential to keep a clean sheet.
RHP: KYLE WALKER – The English right-back brings speed and experience to the defense. His ability to overflow down the wing and win balls back makes him an important defensive pillar.
CB: JOHN STONES – John Stones is a solid and reliable defender. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his ability in the air are crucial assets in defense.
CB: HARRY MAGUIRE – Provides leadership and presence in the area. His ability to clear balls and defend in one-on-one situations is vital.
LI: BEN CHILWELL – He is known for his versatility and ability to attack. His ability to cross balls into the area and his solidity in defense make him a complete player.
MC: TRENT ALEXANDER ARNOLD – Trent Alexander-Arnold, the visionary midfielder, stands out for his ability to create chances with his precise passing and free kick skills.
MC: DECLAN RICE – The most expensive English player in history is a defensive midfielder who provides stability in midfield. His ability to recover balls and his judgment in getting the ball out are essential.
MC: JUDE BELLINGHAM – The young English midfielder brings energy and dynamism to the team. His ability to stand out and create chances is an asset in midfield.
EI: BUKAYO SAKA – Bukayo Saka is a fast and skilled winger. His ability to dribble and unbalance the opposition defense adds a creative dimension to the English attack.
DC: HARRY KANE – England’s star striker and captain is a goal-scorer. His scoring nose and his ability to finish plays are crucial for the team’s offense.
ED: MARCUS RASHFORD – Provides imbalance and versatility on the attack front. His ability to create chances from the wings makes him a valuable asset.
This is what the England line-up would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: pickford
defenses: Kyle Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell
Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham
strikers: Saka, Kane, Rashford
